Akash Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002692 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $125.91 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.57 or 0.06687619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,098.71 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039645 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars.

