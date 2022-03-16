Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Trading 16.3% Higher

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

AKRTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Solutions ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

