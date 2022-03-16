Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NYSE:AIN opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,089,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albany International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Albany International by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

