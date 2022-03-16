Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 204.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,551. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.18. Alector has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.