Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATD.B shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.28. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

