Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$51.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock remained flat at $$40.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.