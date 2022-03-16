Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.99

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.99 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 422,275 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 106 ($1.38) to GBX 121 ($1.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.99. The firm has a market cap of £556.96 million and a PE ratio of 31.33.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

