Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($274.73) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €249.83 ($274.54).
Shares of Allianz stock traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €208.90 ($229.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,285 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €205.57. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($227.25).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
