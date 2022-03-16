Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($274.73) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €249.83 ($274.54).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €208.90 ($229.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,285 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €205.57. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($227.25).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.