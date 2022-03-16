Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €269.00 ($295.60) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €249.83 ($274.54).
Shares of FRA ALV traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €208.90 ($229.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,233,285 shares. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €216.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €205.57.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
