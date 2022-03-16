Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.61

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.61 and last traded at C$47.37, with a volume of 86060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.