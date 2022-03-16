Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Insider Purchases £81,569.50 in Stock

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £81,569.50 ($106,072.17).

Alpha FX Group stock traded up GBX 140 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,700 ($22.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,310. Alpha FX Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,260 ($16.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.12). The firm has a market cap of £696.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,849.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,315 ($30.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

