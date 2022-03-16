Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Update

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of TKNO opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

