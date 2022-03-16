Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

