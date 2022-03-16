Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 374.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 897,523 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 104.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.