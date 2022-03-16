Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 1.8%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 12,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 62,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of C$32.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.25.
Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)
