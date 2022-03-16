Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 1.8%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 12,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 62,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of C$32.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.25.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

