Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 113,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 692,701 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $605.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

In other news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

