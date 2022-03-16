Amedisys (AMED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2022 – Amedisys was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

2/25/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Amedisys was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

2/25/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AMED opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

