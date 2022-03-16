Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Amedisys stock opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

