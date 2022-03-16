América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 391,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410,760 shares.The stock last traded at $19.39 and had previously closed at $19.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,849,000 after acquiring an additional 826,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,128,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

