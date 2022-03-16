American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

