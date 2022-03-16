American Campus Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,971% compared to the average volume of 342 call options.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,184. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 226.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after purchasing an additional 592,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

