American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73. 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 872.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000.

