American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Sells $667,729.06 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. 187,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $98.15.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,257,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.