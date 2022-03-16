American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,257,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

