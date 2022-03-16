American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner Sells 15,963 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,447. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,065,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 551,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

