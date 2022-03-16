American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.75

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.75 and traded as high as $37.77. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 16,815 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $403.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

