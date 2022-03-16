American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 436,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

