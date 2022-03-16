American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

