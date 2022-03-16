American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 214,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,626. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 751.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 161.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

