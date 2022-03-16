Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,504,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,378,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -218.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

