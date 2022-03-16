Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,766. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

