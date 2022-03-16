Amon Price Up 8.2% This Week (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $3,271.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

