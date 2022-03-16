AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AXR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.76. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMREP by 113.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 136.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

