Amy Yip Acquires 7,291 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,339.76. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.24.

Get Prudential alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,719 ($22.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.73) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,734.82 ($22.56).

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.