Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.99. The stock had a trading volume of 213,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,785. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

