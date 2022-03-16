Analysts Anticipate BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. BRT Apartments posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last 90 days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. 36,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,866. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $423.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

