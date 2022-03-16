Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Chegg posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -352.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

