Analysts Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Compugen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 74,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,201. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

