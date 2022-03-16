Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

Several research firms have commented on CFRX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 24.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the second quarter worth $691,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

