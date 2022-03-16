Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $427.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.09 million and the highest is $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $416.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.55 and its 200 day moving average is $426.99. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

