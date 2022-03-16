Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.97. Franchise Group reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRG shares. Aegis increased their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,289,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

