Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IRIX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 37,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

