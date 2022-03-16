Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 9,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,126. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $137.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

