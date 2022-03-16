Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) to report earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 9,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,126. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $137.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.