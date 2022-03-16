Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is $0.10. Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

MTEM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 208,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

