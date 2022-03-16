Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 16th (ACLS, AMGN, CAJ, CE, CRI, DHR, EIGR, EPM, ESTE, GORO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 16th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

