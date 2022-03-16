Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

