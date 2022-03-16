Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to announce ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,490,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after buying an additional 824,410 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,129,000 after buying an additional 201,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

