Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will report $83.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.50 million and the highest is $88.10 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $85.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $321.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,338 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,195,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,267 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

