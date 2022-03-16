Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,241,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCFC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 220,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

