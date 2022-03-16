Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,059 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTMI opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.